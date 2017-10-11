*TV personality, best-selling author and chef Ayesha Curry has just secured an exclusive deal for unscripted content with Endemol Shine North America, reports Deadline.

Under the pact, the studio will develop original unscripted content with Curry and Flutie Entertainment’s Yardie Girl Productions for Curry to both appear in and also executive produce.

Flutie Entertainment discovered Curry through her local Bay Area access show, Cooking with the Currys, and has been serving as her management firm since 2014.

Endemol Shine North America will work with Flutie Entertainment, supplementing its work on licensing and brand partnerships for Curry.

“Ayesha is re-defining the way audiences connect with celebrities, brands and content and we’re thrilled to have her joining the Endemol Shine family,” said Sharon Levy, President, Unscripted and Scripted Television, Endemol Shine North America. “We’re already developing a number of potentially ground-breaking projects with Ayesha to front and we’re collaborating with her to executive produce others with our team.”

Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry, is set to co-host ABC’s upcoming season of “The Great American Baking Show” and hosts her own series, “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen,” on Food Network.

“From the very first meeting I knew that Endemol Shine was a great fit for me,” says Curry. “I believe that in today’s media landscape, we can create and distribute content on multiple platforms, while remaining fresh and relevant. Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego and Sharon Levy openly supported my vision of being able to push limits and be on multiple platforms and their creative spirit and enthusiasm made me feel comfortable and at home.”

