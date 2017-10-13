*A trailer has been released for the upcoming RZA-helmed film “Love Beats Rhymes,” starring Azealia Banks, Jill Scott and Common in the story of an aspiring rapper who turns to poetry to help strengthen her craft.

Banks plays Coco, a 25-year-old determined to become a rap star. She enrolls into a poetry course at her school, where we’re introduced to Professor Dixon, played by Scott.

Later in the clip, a friend tells Coco that while she has potential, she won’t get far in music unless she starts “putting more of yourself in your music,” which leads to the aspiring rapper’s introduction to slam poetry. Along the way, Coco’s peers and teachers challenge her to find her own voice.

Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens”) and Lorraine Toussaint (“Orange is the New Black”) also star in the new film.

“Love Beats Rhymes” is in theaters on Dec. 1.

Watch the trailer below:

