*The “Bad Boys” movie franchise is getting a spinoff TV series that will follow the character played in the second film by Gabrielle Union, according to Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva.

“No one would comment but I hear the untitled project, which is currently being pitched to TV networks, already has garnered strong interest from multiple places and is expected to land a major commitment,” Andreeva wrote.

The script from writer-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier will follow Union’s Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett character, introduced in the sequel “Bad Boys 2.” Syd is the sister of Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) who was romantically involved with Marcus’ partner, Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey (Will Smith). She is an undercover operative with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Union just became available as BET announced that her popular series “Being Mary Jane” will end next year with a two-hour series finale movie.

The project is being set up from the “Bad Boys” movies’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad via his 2.0 Entertainment and Primary Wave Entertainment. Sony Pictures TV Studios, whose movie sibling is behind the feature franchise, is the studio.