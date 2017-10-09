*The Banana Republic manager who suspended a black employee for wearing box braids — calling them too “urban” and “unkempt” — has been fired.

Destiny Tompkins, 19, a Banana Republic employee, was suspended by a manager at the Westchester Mall store in White Plains, NY for wearing box braids to work because the manager thought they didn’t fit the store’s image. When the manager said that he wouldn’t schedule her if she didn’t remove the braids, Tompkins walked out and publicly called out the store in a Facebook post that went viral.



*A rep for Banana Republic told the New York Daily News that a probe of the manager’s actions was conducted after Tompkins’ allegations went public and the manager was fired.

“This week, one of our store managers questioned an African American employee’s braided hair style. Our team began an immediate investigation and the manager involved was promptly removed from the store,” the spokesperson said. “This situation was completely unacceptable, counter to our policies, and in no way reflects our company’s beliefs and values.”

Tompkins’ Facebook post has been shared more than 52,000 times since it was posted on Oct. 4.