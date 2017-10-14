*BET’s hit drama series, Being Mary Jane, starring Gabrielle Union, is coming to an end. The network has ordered a two-hour movie, which will serve as a series finale. It will air in 2018, per Deadline.

Gabrielle has issued a response to news of the cancellation. She penned a letter on social media saying:

To Every Fan of Being Mary Jane,

We have all worked so tirelessly to bring you a show that we could be proud to be a part of. Mary Jane has become my favorite character. We’ve screwed up together, laughed together, evolved together, and raised hell together. I love all her imperfections, and through playing her I became more forgiving of others who are imperfect and on the journey of self discovery and improvement. We watched her struggle with relationships with both men and women, and we watched her finally start to get her shit together. But the journey isn’t over yet. We, as a Being Mary Jane family, cannot wait to bring you this final 2 hour series finale movie that will answer all your questions about each and every character. More than anything, however, we want to thank you with every fiber of our being for faithfully watching the show and supporting our work… from the actors, writers, producers, directors and enormous crew over the years, we are humbled and we remain grateful. Thank you!

As previously reported, the actress and BET reached a settlement last December in Union’s multimillion-dollar breach of contract lawsuit against the network.

The decision to go with a movie comes three weeks after Being Mary Jane‘s Season 4 finale aired on Sept. 19.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Charity Co-founder Survived Vegas Shootings, Only to Die Days Later from the Stress



Meanwhile, Forest Whitaker is reportedly parting with his Hollywood Hills home, and if you’ve $5.995 million, the pad can be yours!

The gated compound has two separate addresses and “features a sprawling main house as well as a three-story secondary or guest house for a total of 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and 8,396 square feet of living space,” LA Times reports.

“The main house is 5,600-square-feet, with a two-story entry complete with a double stairway leading to the open living areas. White walls are paired with pristine wood floors throughout.”

The guest house consists of five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a swimming pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and its own gated driveway.

Save