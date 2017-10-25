*As previously reported, JAY-Z and Beyonce dropped $88 million back in August on a sprawling estate in Bel Air, CA. But despite the baller price tag, the mansion still isn’t quite up to standards for the power couple.

According to TMZ, the Carters have taken out two permits in the past month for work on the home, which is set to cost around $800k in total.

One permit will be used to install a backup generator, which will reportedly cost $30,000. Bey and JAY have also decided to add a living area under their four pools, which is another $750,000 in renovations.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: George Clooney on ‘Suburbicon’s’ Dual Plot of Prosperity & Racism (EUR Exclusive! – WATCH)

Back in August, the LA Times reported that the musical duo secured a home loan of $52.8million to purchase the mansion. Based on a four percent interest rate, monthly payments on a 30-year mortgage would be $252,075, per the Daily Mail.

The couple’s new modern mansion was developed by Dean McKillen and sits on two acres of land high up in the hills with six different structures on the property.

The gated property features four outdoor swimming pools, a spa and wellness center, panoramic views of Los Angeles and the pocketing glass doors and windows are bulletproof.

Amenities also include a media room, multiple outdoor entertaining areas, a full-sized basketball court, staff quarters and a 15-car garage.

Last month, the Carters also went bicoastal by purchasing a lavish house in the Hamptons for $26 million.