*In honor of International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11, Beyoncé — mom of two girls and the mastermind behind the girl-power anthem “Run The World (Girls),” released a new video for her 2016 song “Freedom.”

The clip, produced by Beyoncé and Salma Hayek’s Chime for Change initiative and The Global Goals, features an international cast of charismatic young girls lip syncing and dancing to the track.

The video also delivers some upsetting statistics over images of the young girls: 71% of human trafficking victims are girls, while 130 million girls are out of school.

Watch the empowering video below, and visit The Global Goals’ #FreedomForGirls page to support one of the many organizations aiding young girls around the world.

Click here for reuse options!