*Blac Chyna is suing every last Kardashian claiming they sabotaged her reality show with ex Rob Kardashian, costing her significant coin, according to TMZ. But sources at E! say the claims are bogus and they have receipts to prove it.

Chyna claims the Kardashians interfered with the shooting of “Rob & Chyna” to the point that E! pulled the plug, claiming production was impossible. In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Chyna says the network, the production company and the stars of the show — herself and Rob — were all set to film a second season. But the Kardashians used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.”

E! sources say the couple split at the beginning of the show’s first season, so a second was doubtful from the beginning.

Furthermore, sources connected to the network tell TMZ they have documentation showing the reason the show was not picked up is because Chyna was making it impossible. She refused to be in the same room as Rob, making the filming of a second season impossible.

Chyna is also suing the family for battery over her claims Rob brutalized during an April domestic violence incident. In the suit, she says Rob grabbed her phone, knocked her to the ground … and she ended up calling their son King’s nanny for help. She claims Rob flipped out and tore her bedroom door off at the hinges.