*It’s been an eventful week for talk show host Wendy Williams. The TV titan finds herself the target of a $1 million defamation lawsuit, all while she reportedly cleaned house at her talk show after reports of her staff leaking news of her husband’s alleged affair.

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, is suing Wendy for $1 million, claiming the talk show host made comments about her on the show that caused her “stress and depression,” reports Page Six. Toni is suing for defamation of character, slander and harassment, claiming she “has had guests on her show helping to defame me,” according to the suit.

Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter, claims the constant “negative light” that Williams has cast upon her has caused her to lose sleep and has even affected her relationship, claiming it has been “compromised due to [Williams’] lies.”

She also claims Williams has caused her a “lifetime of pain and suffering,” and says she had to quit her jobs as an Uber and Lyft driver because of the stress of Williams’ “lies.”

“I am highly depressed and my blood pressure is up,” she claims in the lawsuit.

Toni says that she’s repeatedly asked Williams on social media to stop talking about her on her show, but she has received no response.

Toni is representing herself in the lawsuit and filed it earlier this month in Maryland. She wrote it out by hand, according to Page Six.

In other Wendy news, the talk show host has reportedly fired her entire staff, just weeks after reports of her husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged affair.

She’s still calling the reports fake news and has reportedly sniffed out the source of the slander.

According to a new report from TheJasmineBrand, “Wendy found out who was behind the story and they were actually people from her staff,” a source said. “She fired anyone who was connected to the story because it was not only fake, but it showed how disloyal they were to her. She can’t trust someone who would do that to her. She fired a number of her staff, including some producers.”

Hunter was accused of having a decade-long affair with now-32-year-old massage therapist Sharina Hudson, reportedly moving her out of his two-bedroom condo and into a $765,000 home just nine miles away from his family’s estate in Morristown, N.J.

Williams addressed the rumor on her show’s “Hot Topic” segment, saying, “It’s some sort of weird story going around the internet regarding my husband. Without giving the story too much attention, you can believe what you want, but …” then the host held up her left hand to show her wedding ring.

“I stand by my guy,” she declared. “We commuted this morning. All is well in Hunterville. Don’t believe the hype, and if there was hype, believe me, you—I would let you know.”