our roots - week2

*Week two of Black History Month in the United Kingdom.

30 years of celebrating black history every year in the month of October is usually full of various events, activities and documentaries up and down the UK.

This week, OUR ROOTS focuses on a Black Rock guitarist from Ireland and a Nigerian who took a Christian movement from local beginnings to a worldwide movement.

tayo fatunla

TAYO Fatunla

“Our Roots” is an Illustrated educational and informative Comic art by TAYO Fatunla that documents various stages in the history of the black race featuring black achievers in the US, the UK, in Europe and in Africa and around the world.

www.tayofatunla.com

 

