

*Nashville, TN – ‘Black Music Honors’ will be airing on Bounce this Sunday, October 15th at 11:00am EST.

The night consisted of extraordinary performances and memorable presentations as Central City Productions paid tribute to six legendary artists during the second annual Black Music Honors, held at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville.

The two-hour live television special was hosted by radio and television personality Rickey Smiley and actress LeToya Luckett. This year’s honorees included The Jacksons, Donnie McClurkin, Slick Rick, Guy, Oleta Adams and Jody Watley who were all recognized for their noteworthy contributions to the music industry.

With a high-energy performance that kept the packed audience on its feet singing and dancing, the legendary group, The Jacksons, brought the house down by performing three of their hit songs.

Black Music Honors is Executive Produced by Don Jackson and Produced by Michael A. Johnson and Jennifer J. Jackson of Central City Productions.

Central City Productions presented a $25,000 check of the proceeds from the Black Music Honors to the National African American Music Museum, which is scheduled to open in Nashville, TN, in 2019.The titled sponsor for the Black Music Honors was State Farm.

About Central City Productions (CCP)

Chicago’s premier TV Production Company. With 46 years of successful and innovative television production and marketing experience, Central City Productions (CCP) is a leader in minority- targeted television. CCP is a full service television production company that produces, syndicates, and manages advertising sales for all of its programs. CCP programs reflect the widespread diversity of talent, the one-time specials and the annual and/or weekly programs that have achieved tremendous mass audience appeal, including its flagship production of The Stellar Gospel Music Awards.