*Hasbro lifted the curtain on some of its action figures from the upcoming Marvel film “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman as the king of the African nation Wakanda.

The six-inch figures, currently being shown at the MCM London Comic Con, are part of the Marvel Legends line and feature cate deco and premium articulation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Like other Legends lines, they will have a Build-a-Figure in which each set will come with a body part so that when you collect them all, you complete Okoye, the character that is one of Panther’s bodyguards.

Among the characters in the line are Black Panther, villain Erik Killmonger (played in the movie by Michael B. Jordan), and Nakia, a deadly fighter played by Lupita Nyong’o.

The movie is due in theaters on Feb. 16, 2018, but the action figures will hit stores in January. They will be sold separately and retail for $19.99.

View pics of the figures below: