*The well scripted—same can’t be said of the sequels to the film—“Exorcist” (Fox TV. Fridays, 9 p.m.) returned for a second scary season. And fortunately, Kurt Egyiawan (Father Bennett) returns after seeing him with a plastic bag over his head in last season’s finale. I talked to Egyiawan and his co-stars at inside the Javits Center at New York Comic Con.

Asked about his presence on the show, he told me that he is happy to portray a character combating corruption in the Catholic church, and not seen in a token role. “It’s great to play a character where it’s not an issue whether it be positive or negative that he’s Black. He went on to say, “ I also love the fact that Jeremy (Slater) and Sean (Crouch) gives me so much license this season to kind of feed into where I want to take this character.”

Zuleikha Robinson (Mouse) chimed in with, “You know as far as diversity is concerned, I try not to think about it because I’m very much of the belief that we’re all human. The more we focus on how different we are, I think that separates us.”

“Star Trek” and “Sleepy Hollow” actor John Cho did not bite his tongue when addressing diversity. “I was pretty interested in putting an Asian face in American horror because American horror has been very white.”

Queried about taking on a series such as the “Exorcist,” Alfonso Herrera (Father Tomas) told me his family was quite concerned. “My mother sent me 100 rosaries.” Ben Daniels (Father Marcus) says exorcism is a fascinating subject, “and it can get under your skin, if you let it.”

