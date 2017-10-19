*Turns out 5-year-old Blue Ivy paved the way for Mama Beyonce’s Spanish language remix to J Balvin & Willy William’s hit single “Mi Gente.”

Surprising fans with the release on Sept. 28, Queen Bey announced on social media that funds raised from the song will go toward victims of recent natural disasters, writing: “I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, J Balvin says that it was Blue Ivy who spearheaded the collabo. “I think Beyoncé was [going] crazy, with her daughter singing the song all day, every night,” he said. “One day I was in the studio in New York, and one girl that works with Beyoncé — she told me that Blue loved the song. She really loved the song.”

When the reggaetonero singer asked Beyoncé to remix his hit single, he didn’t actually think she’d say yes. But to his surprise, she signed on two days later. “I almost passed out,” he admitted.

The Bey-assisted version of “Mi Gente,” featuring both Spanish and French lyrics, rocketed to the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“You’re talking about one of the biggest pop artists around the world,” he said, “I’m still in shock. It is a blessing, you know. I’m really grateful. I really feel that the world needs more love and beautiful vibes. That’s why we made this song.”