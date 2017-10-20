*Tyler Perry‘s “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” is off to scary start … for the competition, that is … at the box office this weekend.

Already, the horror-comedy sequel has brought in $760,000 on Thursday night at 2,000 North American locations. The word on the street is the film should lead the pack with at least $20 million at 2,388 locations.

The original “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” which opened in 2015 with $855,000 in Thursday night previews went on to win the weekend with $28.5 million and ended up bringing in a total of $73 million domestically.

Another film to look out for is “Geostorm,” starring Gerard Butler as the creator of a climate-controlling satellite system who must go into space to fix it before it triggers a worldwide wave of natural disasters. Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris also star.

“Geostorm” is expected to contend with “Happy Death Day” for second place this weekend, with an opening in the mid-teens. It had a reported budget of $80 million before reshoots.

“Geostorm” has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 29 percent.