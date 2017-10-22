*Tyler Perry‘s done it again! His Lionsgate distributed “Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween” landed on top of a not exactly spectacular box office.

The film,the ninth in his “Madea” series, which cost $20 million to make, took in $21.6 million from 2,388 screens, hitting the $20-22 million range set by trackers before the weekend, reports TheWrap. And if you’re wondering, the first “Boo!” brought in $28 million in its opening last year.

As usual, like most of Perry’s films, “Boo 2” was not well received by the critics. But Perry doesn’t care ’cause his fans don’t care. They just want to consume whatever he produces. Real simple.

The audience breakdown for the film saw older females making up the main demographic. CinemaScore says it was 65 percent female and 65 percent over the age of 25 that gave the film an A- grade. Further, ComScore’s PostTrak reported that 38 percent of audiences were African-American, with 31 percent Caucasian and 21 percent Hispanic.

In second place is “Geostorm,” a $120 million disaster film that only made $13.3 million from 3,246 theaters. The moviegoers that did show up to see this film were mixed with a B- on CinemaScore, but critics panned the film with a 13 percent RT rating. “Geostorm” joins “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” as WB’s second big flop of 2017, and breaks a streak of successful releases that began with “Wonder Woman” back in June and continued through September with “It.”

You can get MORE info about this weekend’s box office results at TheWrap.