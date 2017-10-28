*On Saturday, October 14, Norwalk, CA transformed its’ City Hall lawn into the “For the Love of Stephanie Car Show and Concert Fundraiser.” Some of the coolest looking lowriders were on display.

Not to be undone by automobiles, there was slamming music as well. Blues? It was there? Latin? It was there? Doo-Wop? It was there. R&B? It was there too.

A host of performers volunteered their time to raise funds for the sons of local singer Stephanie Elizarraz, who passed away in May. Two of the notables on hand were Steve Salas of Tierra fame and Brenton Wood, who was dazzling and giving people all kinds of signs.

The way Steve Salas belted out “Brown Eyed Girl” made me want to go to a Tierra concert. He was fun, energetic and engaging. I saw Tierra YEARS ago and Steve Salas was just as good on Saturday as I remembered.

What can I say about Brenton Wood, other than the fact that he is my dad and I am so proud of him? He truly loves his fans, enjoys what he does, is always willing to lend his time to worthy causes and is the consummate performer.

I have watched him perform a few times, but somehow I am always amazed at the reaction of the crowd. It didn’t matter what he sang, fast or slow, he had the crowd eating it up.

Although his biggest hits, “The Oogum Boogum Song” and “Gimme Little Sign” were made 50 years ago, the predominantly Latino crowd reacted as though he was performing 2017 chart topping songs. If you think his music only appeals to the older generation, think again. Brenton Wood followers have introduced his music to the next generation, which is the reason teenagers were grooving with him that Saturday just as hard as their parents. It is not uncommon to see three generations at a Brenton Wood concert.

Did I mention the crowd loved Brenton Wood? How about they were lined up to take pictures with him and t-shirt and hat sales were anything but slow.

If you ever have an occasion to see Brenton Wood in concert, jump at the opportunity. You will not be disappointed; however, you will be amazed at the fan reaction, as they sing every word to every song. Not only do they sing the words, you can tell they feel the words.

Lawn chairs here, lawn chairs there. Lawn chairs and people were everywhere.

Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected].