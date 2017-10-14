*Bruno Mars is expanding his support of a Grammy scholarship for high school students, according to reports.

The Grammy Museum recently announced that five additional students will receive financial assistance for Grammy Camp through the generous support of the singer.

The five-time Grammy winner and 21-time Grammy nominee will fund a student a year for five years and cover the student’s tuition, housing and transportation.

“Grammy Camp, now celebrating its 14th year, is the GRAMMY Museum’s signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Players who Don’t Stand for Anthem Won’t Play



To be eligible, U.S. high school applicants must complete an online application, video audition, and a financial assistance form at www.grammyintheschools.com. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2018. The scholarship recipient will be notified in May 2018, per BroadwayWorld.com.

“GRAMMY Camp is one of the surest paths for high school students to acquire knowledge and gain experience about the range of careers available in the music industry,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording AcademyTM and Board Chair of the GRAMMY Museum. “For the participants, the program offers access to artists and industry professionals who provide mentoring, critical insights, and advice. Bruno truly understands the importance of these interactions for young people who are interested in a life in music, and his generosity and longtime support are heartfelt and genuinely appreciated by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum.”

“It’s a privilege for me to be able to help students reach their musical dreams. I’m grateful to GRAMMY Camp for making this possible,” said Bruno Mars regarding his scholarship.

Save

Save