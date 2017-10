*Busta Rhymes was caught on video squaring off on a man and shoving him during REVOLT Music Conference in Miami.

In the video, shot last weekend and posted by TMZ, Busta and the man were face to face in some sort of dispute when the man held up his arm to keep Busta at bay.

That’s when Busta pushed him back, sparking others to step in between them and calm things down.

Watch below: