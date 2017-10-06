*Late Thursday, Cam Newton tweeted out an apology video addressing his sexist and disparaging remark towards a female reporter.

After a day full of criticism (and the loss of sponsor Oikos Greek Yogurt) for telling Charlotte Observer reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue, it’s “funny” to hear women talk about running “routes,” the Carolina Panthers quarterback released a video apologizing for his “extremely degrading and disrespectful” choice of words.

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women,” he said. “And to be honest, that was not my intention. If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.

The athlete continued, “I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model to my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. I take ownership to everything that comes with that. What I did was extremely unacceptable.”

Newton explained that he has two daughters ad that “at their age, I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be.”

He shared, “The fact that during this process I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realized that the joke is really on me. And I’ve learned a valuable lesson from this. To the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well. Don’t be like me; be better than me.”

“To the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms — super moms — to the daughters, the sisters and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope that you can find the kindness of your heart to forgive me,” Cam concluded. “Thank you.”

The apology came after being blasted by fans and being fired by Oikos Greek Yogurt.

Watch below: