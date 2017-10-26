*Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, which worked with The Fyzz Facility on the shark-themed indie hit “47 Meters Down,” is reteaming with the production company for the planned sequel, “48 Meters Down,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, the theatrical distribution division of Allen’s company, has acquired the worldwide rights to the follow-up and has set a June 28, 2019 release date.

“47 Meters Down,” which starred Mandy Moore and Claire Holt, has become 2017’s highest-grossing independent movie, taking in $44 million at the domestic box office this summer and more than $53 million, globally.

Johannes Roberts is set to return to write and direct the sequel, based on a script he co-wrote with his collaborator on “47 Meters Down,” Ernest Riera.

“48 Meters Down” will take place in the Brazil, following group of five girls from different backgrounds and countries that hear about a hidden underwater ruin from a local guide and seize the opportunity to discover their own Atlantis. Unbeknownst to them, the caves where the forgotten city lies are the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.

“Byron Allen had the balls to take “47 Meters Down” on and put everything on the line to deliver such an outstanding result. We just couldn’t consider going anywhere else for our underwater sequel,” said The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey.

Added Allen: “We are very excited to bring the 47 Meters Down filmmaking team back together again. The sequel 48 Meters Down is well-positioned to be a big summer event movie.”