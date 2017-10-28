*Look who just got engaged. That would be rapper Cardi B and Offset. If you haven’t heard, the other night, at a concert in Philly, Offset of rap trio Migos, got on bended knee and proposed.

It was earlier this year that both Cardi and Offset confirmed they were an item after they were spotted at a Super Bowl party looking a couple in love. After that, in March Cardi B spoke about the relationship with radio personality Angie Martinez.

“He’s a good person. And you want to know something? [Offset] makes me feel very motivated, and he is supportive of my career.”

In that same interview, Cardi B, 25, admitted that she desired to have a baby by 27. However, she also expressed her fear of marriage after almost getting married to her ex, who is currently incarcerated.

“Marriage is something that is scary to me. Two years ago, I was going to marry [my ex Tommy.] Inside [jail] too. But my friend told me, ‘Cardi, you know that if you guys decide to get divorced, half of your money is his. Or if you guys are still together, and he has a kid, you have to pay the child support.’ And I was like, ‘Hold up, I work too hard!’ But it almost went down!’”

Well, that was then, Bow the “Bodak Yello” star and Offset (25 as well) are officially engaged. Watch the proposal video above.

There’s more!

Earlier today Cardi posted a message to her fiancé on Instagram and later followed it up with a short video highlighting her 8-carat beauty.

