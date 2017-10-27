*Rapper Cardi B is reportedly being sued by a male model who claims she used his photo without permission and made it seem like he was performing oral on her for her mixtape cover.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kevin Michael Brophy Jr. is a married man with kids who was shocked to discover his photo on the cover of “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1,” a mixtape the one-hit wonder released in 2016.

According to TMZ, Brophy claims to have never met the “Bodak Yellow” rapper but he recognizes his distinct back tattoo of a tiger fighting a snake.

Brophy says he was “shocked, outraged, humiliated, and appalled” when he first saw the photo. He claims Cardi used the pic “in a misleading, offensive, humiliating and provocatively sexual way to launch her career in music and entertainment.”

In his suit, Brophy says he “has been devastated as a result” of the mixtape cover and he was worried that “his wife believed he had betrayed her.”

He claims the tattoo visible in the photo is “one of a kind” and was done over 10 years ago.

He even had to explain to his young son how it wasn’t him in the photo.

Brophy is seeking damages in excess of $5,000,000.

In related news, Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have teamed up for a new song, called “Motor Sport.” Have a listen to it below.