*Add Cardi B‘s name to the list of celebrities who’ve been thrown out of hotels.

It went down this past Sunday morning around 1am in Albany, NY, A disturbance was reported with the message that somebody was too loud and somebody was smoking weed. Or at least it smelled like it.

OK, right about now, you know where this is going. Yep, Cardi B’ and her team were given the boot and aby the time cops arrived, they were leaving. By the way, no weed or evidence of weed was found.

Naturally the always confrontational Cardi B was pissed about being put out of the hotel and so naturally, she got into with the cops. At one point, she is seen on video calling someone a “racist motherf*****.”

Fortunately, there were no arrests, and in the video, Cardi B can be seen storming out of the hotel with an unidentified male.

The police and the hotel have denied claims of racism, and Cardi B has since taken down her Instagram post in which she accused the city of Albany of being racist.

In other Cardi B weekend news, the “Bodak Yellow” rapprer reportedly broke up with her boyfriend, Offset, but then reversed herself, saying that she had overreacted.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: SOLANGE GETS APOLOGY FROM MAGAZINE THAT ‘TOUCHED HER HAIR’

In other Cardi B news. Christian Louboutin gets familair with the hot raptress …

*Christian Louboutin and his trademark red soles have been a staple in pop culture for years, turning up often on television, film and frequently in the hip-hop culture.

His latest shout-out came recently via rapper Cardi B., whose breakout single “Bodak Yellow” catapulted her to No. 1 on the Billboard 100 last week.

“These expensive, these is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes,” she raps. “Hit the store, I can get ’em both, I don’t wanna choose.”

“Bodak Yellow” now has over 200 MILLION views on YouTube, so while much of America knows who Cardi B is, Mr. Louboutin is all like: “She has the hair like that?” he said, waving his hands around chin level. “She’s a rapper? This ‘Yellow’ song?”

“I don’t know much more than that, to be honest,” he added. But he is down to meet her if she ever came to his part of town.

“Why not?” he said, though he is “not a big rap person.” Still, he understands the appreciation that divas have for his designs, “in a way, it comes back to some of my origins,” he said. “The first shoes I ever designed were for showgirls, people on stage. Showgirls have a kind of attitude — they’re driving forces.”

Get the FULL story HERE at EURweb.