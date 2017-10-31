*Cardi B and Migos’ Offset may follow in the footsteps of Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka-oir.

According to TMZ, the engaged couple is currently fielding offers from BET, VH1 and WE tv to turn their upcoming wedding into a television event worth one million dollars.

Via TMZ:

We’re told the goal is to set up freshly engaged Cardi and Offset with a deal similar to what Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir nailed down with BET to air their lavish wedding.

Our sources say renowned producer Mona Scott from VH1 has already reached out to Cardi B. Mona created ‘Love & Hip Hop’ … so you’d think she’d be the front-runner.

We’re told the couple’s down for a TV special, and they’re mulling over offers.