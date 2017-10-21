*BHL This Week – Join Courtney Stewart ,Derrial Christon, and Jesse Janedy recall the top stories of the week on This Week for October 19th, 2017.

Joining the host today is actress/singer: Rhyon Brown.

The team discusses, Cardi B’s new deal with Sony, Soul Train Award Nominations, Lebron James and Gabrielle Unions new partnership, Trump tweets, Dove & Nivea racist commercial controversy and Master P’s offer to Colin Kaepernick.

