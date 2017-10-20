*Cars have been vandalized at the bottom of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s driveway early Friday (Oct. 20), and reportedly faced off with the couple’s armed security guards before fleeing on foot.

Surveillance cameras captured the alleged perpetrator, who came on the property at around 4 a.m. PT Friday, reports TMZ. The suspect never entered the home, but trashed three vehicles at the end of the driveway.

He made off with just one iPhone, which belongs to one of Kim and Kanye’s employees.

TMZ sources say it’s now standard operating procedure for the family’s hired muscle to brandish licensed weapons when an intruder invades the gated Bel Air property. The decision was made in response to the Paris robbery where gunmen tied Kim up, put her in a bathtub and stole $10 million in jewelry.

The suspect, seen below, is still at large.