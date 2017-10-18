The Clark Atlanta University Alumna has Dressed the Likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, Usher, TLC and Rita Ora. Now, She’s Teaming with Tampax and Their Commitment to Women. Winning HBCU Team will win a donation of $25,000.

*Homecoming season is in gear at many of the country’s higher learning institutions and The Tampax and Always Radiant Collection has teamed up with HBCU Dance Corporation to host the #RadiantDanceOff, a national online dance competition that recently launched and is exclusively open to majorette teams at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The winning HBCU dance team will receive custom uniforms designed by celebrity costume designer Brea Stinson, whose fashionable looks have been seen on the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher, TLC and Rita Ora, as well as a donation of $25,000 to cover team expenses.

“Working with some of the biggest entertainers in the world, I know how important it is to have high-performance dance gear that is both stylish and functional, something HBCU majorettes can relate to,” Stinson, a Clark Atlanta University alumna, said.

A recent survey conducted by The Radiant Collection found that a quarter of African American women avoid dancing while on their period and nearly half of African American women bring a jacket or sweater to wrap around their waist during their period when they’re going out to meet friends or on a date.

This homecoming season, the Tampax and Always Radiant Collection is trying hard to encourage African American women to feel empowered and confident to dance during halftime and beyond, no matter the time of the month.

“We learned that a quarter of African American women say that they avoid dancing when on their period , an activity that doesn’t have to stop when women are using the right period protection,” said Amanda Hill, Brand Director, North America Feminine Care at Procter & Gamble. “That is why we are so thrilled to partner with HBCU Dance for the #RadiantDanceOff, because the amazing performances by these fierce majorettes encourage African American women to continue dancing and radiate confidence every day of the month.”

HBCU majorette teams can submit their online videos though October 23 and the voting period will go live from October 26 through November 15.

The top five videos with the highest number of votes will be judged to determine the winner.

Contest details can be found at www.RadiantDanceOff.com.