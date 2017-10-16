*Los Angeles, CA— Hundreds of women gathered at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills for the Variety Power of Women event.

The event, in partnership with Lifetime, brought together an intimate group of Hollywood’s most philanthropic women who Variety has selected as honorees due to their humanitarian efforts. Each of these women have made a great difference in the world.

The luncheon hosted five-hundred invite-only guests. It was a star studded event honoring influential women such as director Patty Jenkins, Michelle Pfeiffer, Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, Kelly Clarkson and Priyanka Chopra.

The honorees were recognized for their efforts to various philanthropic causes including UNICEF for Priyanka Chopra, XQ Institute for Kelly Clarkson, Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) for Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Environmental Working Group for Michelle Pfeiffer, and City Year for Octavia Spencer.

EUR correspondent Cheyenne Ewulu, had the chance to talk to the host of the event, who surprisingly was a male–Judd Apatow. When asked why it’s important for events like these to be thrown, Judd replied:

“Well, its important that we recognize the amazing accomplishments of women. I think it inspires other women.”

Judd also commented on the sexual harassment of women in Hollywood.

“I think men have to say to women ‘I believe you and I’ll stand behind you.’ They should feel like speaking up is a safe place, not a scary place.”

Correspondent Cheyenne Ewulu also managed to catch up with pop star Kelly Clarkson who said, “The one cool thing I think you could do as a celebrity with fame is to use it for something good.”

This year’s Moroccanoil Inspiration to Action award was given to Moroccanoil INSPIRED BY WOMEN(TM) ambassador, Chrissy Beckles who is the founder and president of The Sato Project.

The Variety 2017 EmPOWerment Award was given to Chairmen and CEO Salseforce, Marc Benioff.