A woman who claims to be one of ex-NFLer Chad Johnson‘s 7 baby mamas, is pleading to judge to have put in lockdown.

The woman, Alexia Farquharson, was awarded temporary child support from Johnson earlier this year. The judge in the case ruled that Johnson had to pay $751.92 on the first of every month. And on top of the monthly fee, he’s on the hook for $5k in legal fees.

Oh, did we mention that despite all the legal action, Johnson has NOT been declared the father.

Maybe Johnson is feeling like he’s on the right side (and maybe he is) because as of yet, he hasn’t paid diddly squat. He’s completely ignored every court date and court order in this case so far, which is why Farquharson has now asked a judge to have Johnson locked up.

By the way, not only has Johnson not admitted paternity, he hasn’t taken a DNA test, either. On the other hand, since he’s ignored everything about the case, the temporary support was ordered and Johnson is on the hook whether he likes it or not.

In an amusing twist, The Blast notes that when Farquharson’s attorney spoke with Johnson about the case, the attorney said Johnson responded by saying “he knows how this works because he has seven (7) baby mamas.”

That means Farquharson would actually be baby mama number seven…