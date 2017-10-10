*Chance the Rapper was in a vehicle pulled over by Chicago police on Sunday and made sure all 6.7 million of his Instagram followers were on hand as witnesses…just “in case.”

The Chicago emcee live streamed the traffic stop on Instagram, showing that he was in the car with Kristin Corley — the mother of his daughter Kensli — who was actually the one behind the wheel. She then asked Chance why he’s live streaming the police stop. “Just want y’all to be here in case it gets out of hand,” Chance tells his followers. “Should be good though. Should be straight. I have great faith in humanity and the men and women that put on the badge — but, you know, you can’t be too careful.”

Chance said that he and Kristin, along with their daughter Kensli, were driving home from church when they were pulled over. He stated that while he didn’t have any weapons or drugs in the vehicle, “policing as a system is disproportionately racist and oppressive.”

Watch below:

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Illinois Police confirmed that Corley was pulled over around 1 p.m for a moving violation and was given a warning.

My mentors treated me to lunch 💪🏾 A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Just a few hours after he was stopped, Chance shared a photo of himself hanging out with fellow Chicago-bred rapper Kanye West and comedian Dave Chappelle after the trio sat down for lunch. Chance didn’t reveal what occurred during his meeting, but the lunch is one of the few public appearances Kanye has made in recent months.

