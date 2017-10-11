*Chance the Rapper has partnered with ridesharing service Lyft to help underfunded Chicago Public Schools.

As of Oct. 10, Chicago riders using Lyft can round up fares and donate to Chance’s arts enrichment fund program for kids in struggling CPS, reports Billboard. Simply tap “Round Up & Donate” on the Lyft app, which will automatically round up fares to the nearest dollar and the difference will be donated to New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund.

“Through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, I’m committed to giving the kids in Chicago as much as I can,” Chance says. “And now with Lyft’s Round Up & Donate, we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools.”

To join, Chicago residents must tap on the “Settings” tab on the app, select “Round Up & Donate” and choose CPS: The New Chance Fund.

