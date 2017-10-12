*“That was the night that my life, and the lives of my friends, and so many others were changed forever,” Kymberley Suchomel told the Victorville Daily Press the day after the shooting. “I might have escaped unharmed, but I know that I’ve been emotionally and mentally scarred for life.”

A little more than a week later, Suchomel, who suffered with epilepsy, would be dead.

Suchomel and her friends went uninjured when gunman Stephen Paddock unloaded his rifle on 20,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Lass Vegas on October 1.

The women were among those attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Sadly, the co-founder of the High Desert Phoenix Foundation would be found unresponsive in bed only a week later at her Apple Valley home.

