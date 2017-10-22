*Remember Jesse Campbell, best known from NBC TV’s “The Voice?” Well, he is back with a new Billboard charting groove-a-licious single called “Can’t Live Without Your Love”

Apparently he’s on to something because it’s currently #27 with a bullet on Billboard’s Adult R&B charts. And if this week the single jumped 68% earning 41 new adds. That’s impressive

The song was released via Desta Music Group/HIZ Media and is available on all digital outlets. Purchase HERE.

Comments Campbell: “During my time onThe Voice, I lived a dream. I’m grateful the dream continues, allowing me to share my new single “Can’t Live Without Your Love.”

Campbell, who comes from a Christian background, is a single father who once slept in his car post divorce as he struggled to make it in the music industry.

RELATED NEWS: JESSE CAMPBELL FROM ‘THE VOICE’ ATTENDS 6TH ANNUAL MATT LEINART BOWL-A-THON

During his blind audition on “The Voice,” he prompted all four celebrity judges to turn their chairs in astonishment, as they witnessed the caliber of his artistry.

Each judge gave him the highest accolades and began vying for him to become a member of their respective teams. Campbell went with Team Christina. One of Campbell’s television highlights was dedicating a very touching rendition of the song “Halo” to his daughter Soraya in front of the world.

“Can’t Live Without Your Love” is now impacting Urban AC radio.

“Cant Live Without Your Love” credits

Written by Emile Ghantous, Keith Hetrick, Jesse Campbell, and Tyler Conti

Publishing info: Music Since A Kid Publishing (ASCAP), Hetrickman Tunes (BMI), Cambone Music (ASCAP), Meanred Music Publishing (ASCAP)

Produced by Emile Ghantous and Keith Hetrick for The Cartoons

All instruments and programming by The Cartoons

Recorded by Emile Ghantous at Goodfellaz Studios, North Hollywood, CA

Mixed by Rob Chiarelli for Final Mix, Inc. and Emile Ghantous

Background vocals by Jesse Campbell and Tyler Conti