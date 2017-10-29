*Despite continuous reports about how the city is plagued with gun violence, Chicago has been ranked as one of the safest cities in the world.

London-based research firm The Economist Intelligence Unit has named Chicago to its 2017 Safe Cities Index. The annual ranking assesses 60 cities from around the world by four factors: personal safety, health security, digital security and the safety of infrastructure. Chicago ranked as the 19th-safest in the world because of its advances in digital security, per chicagobusiness.com.

The Windy City was one of only three U.S. cities to rank in the top 20, including San Francisco (15th) and Los Angles (18th). Tokyo, Singapore, and Osaka topped the list, an order that has remained unchanged since 2015.

See the complete list is below.

In related news, The New York Post has outlined various reasons why Chicago Is The City To Visit right now.

Meanwhile, in their bid to land Amazon’s second headquarters, “state and city political leaders have offered $2 billion in incentives an additional $250 million that would pay to train up a workforce from which the mega tech company could hire,” Chicago Tribune reports.

“Finally, when you have narrowed the field and are engaged in more specific conversations with us, we are prepared to promptly consider other incentives that represent sound economic policy for Illinois and the greater Chicago area,” an official letter to Amazon executives states. “We all want to ensure that Illinois and the greater Chicago area are well understood to have a constructive approach to technology and innovation.”

Chicago’s tech innovation is why the city ranked on the 2017 Safe Cities Index, most notably because of an initiative in cybersecurity training that Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced in January. The pilot program is tasked to prepare City Colleges of Chicago students in the growing field.