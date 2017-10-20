*Atlanta, Georgia – Earl Lucas, who is the highest ranking Black designer at Ford Motor Company, shares how he went from designing airplane interiors for one of the richest men in the world to creating breakout car designs.

Lucas, unlike most car designers, has found himself driving in a lane, no pun intended, which only a few in this niche field have. This gifted designer has had the honor and privilege of infusing life into two of the automaker’s iconic flagship vehicles, the athletically-infused 2010 Ford Taurus and the upcoming bold, but elegantly styled 2018 Lincoln Navigator.

Flagship vehicles are usually seen by many in the industry as being the most prestigious vehicles in an automakers’ lineup. Up until recently, the Taurus was Ford’s signature vehicle, whereas the Navigator will assume that role with Lincoln, as a result of the recent trend of American car buyers shifting toward purchasing SUVs, crossovers and trucks.

In a one-on-one insightful conversation, not only does Lucas talk intimately about the vehicles he’s designed, but he also gives us a glimpse into his home life, too. In fact, the designer opens up about one of those defining moments in his marriage that changed the trajectory of his household and career. Furthermore, he also reveals the icon he would like to have as his co-passenger, while traveling on a road trip to the famed Detroit-based Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Tune in to “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com,” on Friday, October 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Channel 141. Encore broadcasts can be heard on Sunday, October 22 and Monday, October 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET and 1:30 p.m. ET, respectively. Cruise over to SiriusXM to find out more about free trials and how to listen.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: CFPB RULES TO CRACKDOWN ON PAYDAY LENDING HIGH-FIVED

About Jeff Fortson

Jeff Fortson is the host and the executive producer of “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com,” a weekly multi-cultural automotive show, which airs in the both the United States and Canada. He also serves as the editor of JeffCars.com, an educational car-buying website with a new-vehicle pricing guide. Fortson, who has over 25 years of both automotive corporate and automotive retail experience, has penned several extensive car-buying guides for Black Enterprise, Ebony and Essence, three of the premier magazines in the Black community.

In April 2009, Essence recognized him as a “The Top Guru for Sound Car-Buying Advice.” His contributions and articles have also appeared in The Washington Post, Jet, BlackAmericaWeb.com, Eurweb.com and AOL.com. Added to that, he has appeared on such programs as CNN and NPR, serving in the role of an automotive analyst. Furthermore, Fortson uses his copyrighted car-buying clinic, which is housed with the Library Congress, to empower students through his signature traveling dream literacy-empowerment educational in-school modules, involving STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math).

And look for his upcoming extensive automotive feature in the November/December (2017) Consumers Digest magazine.

source:

Jeff Fortson

[email protected]