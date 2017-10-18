*People are trying to figure out why Chris Brown’s mention in an episode of “30 Rock” was cut out when all seven seasons of the show moved from Netflix to Hulu on October 1.

The mystery occurs in season three, episode 13, titled “Goodbye, My Friend.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the original cut has Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon heading to a 24-hour doughnut shop where she meets talkative Becca, a pregnant counter clerk played by Phoebe Strole. Becca complains to Liz that some of the people she’s met while considering the adoption process “don’t even know who Chris Brown is.”

To prove she’s hip, Liz breaks into Brown’s hit song “With You.”

But folks have noticed that when aired on its new home at Hulu, Becca no longer mentions Brown, and instead says “Ne-Yo” in the obviously re-edited cut. And when the camera cuts to Liz, only the muffled singing part of her retort is shown and it’s no longer clear that she’s meant to be singing “With You.”

According to THR, it appears that no one wants to address why Brown has cut out of the scene because THR’s queries to Hulu, Fey and Strole went unreturned. NBC said it had no comment.

Observant users on Reddit picked up on the switch too, and an entire thread from Oct. 9 is devoted to discussing why and when this happened, with two users claiming that the Brown edit happened ahead of the release of the “30 Rock” DVDs, which happened way back on Sept. 22, 2009.

Brown pleaded guilty of assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in February of 2009, one month before the “Goodbye, My Friend” episode first aired.