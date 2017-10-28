*Apparently life has been really rough for singer Chrisette Michele ever since she took Donald Trump’s money and sung at his presidential inauguration.
She announced on Friday via Instagram that she has been dropped by her label, Capitol Records; she’s dealing with depression and she suffered a miscarriage.
Here’s some of what she wrote about being dropped by Capitol:
“If social media wanted to pull me down, I guess they succeeded as it pertains to Capitol & Caroline records. I complete an entire album and my label decides to walk away from me.”
As far as her suicidal thoughts are concerned, she said …
“When a community sticks its middle finger up at you and completely forgets everything you’ve ever done, you’re worthless… You’ve just spent ten years kicking your own ass to be there for everyone and suddenly no one is there for you? I don’t need to be here….”
Here’s what she said about her miscarriage:
“My trainer didn’t know it but he was feeding the demon that covered up hurt with food. I had a long cycle. Something came out of me. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on. I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down. A miscarriage? Me?”
We’re sorry to hear that Chrisette Michele, like fellow performer, Tina Campbell, is suffering the backlash from their constituencies for supporting or at least showing support for Donald Trump, a president who has shown he is an enemy of said constituents.
We wish Chrisette the best in dealing with her issues and her career over all.
