*If you missed today’s (10-31-17) episode of “NewsOne Now with Roland Martin,” you missed an exclusive interview with Chrisette Michele!

The last nine months have been extremely tough for R&B/Soul star. Fans have continued to spew their disappointment, frustration and disdain on social media after her decision to accept an invitation to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in January.

In what seems like a wound that will never heal, Chrisette has endured intense backlash from the community that once loved and supported both her music and artistry. After being dropped from her record label, Capitol Records, three weeks ago, she took to social media to sound off about the pain and hurt she has experienced throughout the year.

Martin engaged in a real-time conversation with Chrisette on Twitter as her vent was unfolding and invited her to share it all on his show. Today, she joined Roland in-studio and did just that.

As the first interview she’s done since her inauguration performance, Chrisette has a lot to say about her current situation, the gut-wrenching personal loss she endured and her next move!

WATCH THEIR FOUR-PART CONVERSATION HERE:

PART 2

PART 3

PART 4

