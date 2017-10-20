*After a rough start to the year, Chrisette Michele is back with new music inspired by her ordeal after agreeing to perform at Donald Trump’s Inaugural Ball in January.

Nine months after enduring public scorn over her decision, Michele is pushing forward with her new track, “Strong Black Woman.” The lyric video premiered today (Oct. 20) on Billboard.com.

“It’s an exciting and challenging time to be a creative,” Michele tells Billboard, “because it’s important to not be afraid to talk about what’s happening, to talk about being woke vs. being authentic. I just wanted to write a song in which I’m simply celebrating being strong at a time like this. The truth is that if we don’t lift each other up, nobody else will.”

“Strong Black Woman” was co-written by Michele and produced by Dee Hill and longtime collaborators Four Kings Productions. The song will be featured on Michele’s sixth studio album, “Out of Control,” due April 13, 2018. The 12-track project will be issued on Michele’s Rich Hipster label and distributed via Rich Hipster/Four Kings.

Michele noted, “People assumed I lost work, stopped performing and wouldn’t see the light of day again. That’s the reason why I chose ‘Strong Black Woman’ as the first single.”

Watch the lyric video below: