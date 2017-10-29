*As we reported yesterday, Chrisette Michele told the world about the issues she’s been dealing with since accepting Donald Trump‘s invite to sing at his inaugural.

She laments that she was shown the door by her label, she miscarried and was suicidal. It seems that her Trump decision has had some serious negative consequences for her.

Chrisette Michele is not alone in her Trump based misery, if you recall. There’s also gospel singer and one half of Mary Mary, Tina Campbell who’s also suffering a backlash from fans/supporters because of her admitted choice for president: Donald Trump.

Well, Chrisette feels that she and Tina are being ‘choice shamed’ for their decisions.

She writes,

“Adults do this thing I’d like to call “choice shaming.” It mimics what children do with bullying. It causes a silencing that mutes the people who have made great contributions. We can disagree without division. Stay #StrongBlackWoman”

.@IamTinaCampbell Adults do this thing I’d like to call “choice shaming”. It mimics what children do with bullying. It causes a silencing that mutes the people who have made great contributions. We can disagree without division. Stay #StrongBlackWoman pic.twitter.com/PSPYeerg9q — chrisette michele (@ChrisetteM) October 28, 2017

Ms. Michele you can call it bullying if you want, but the reality is that you and Ms. Campbell are out of step with your constituents. They don’t like what you did and they are sending you a message. It’s your choice how you respond to the message.