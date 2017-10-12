*Ciara popped up on “Good Morning America” Thursday (Oct. 12) to reveal the nominees for six categories for the 45th American Music Awards, including artist of the year and pop/rock song and album of the year.

The mother of two and Janet Jackson bestie joined “GMA” hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer at the anchor desk to announce such artists as Rihanna, Drake, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar among the nominees.

IT’S A PARTY NOW! @ciara is in the house! @robinrobertsgma @amas A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) on Oct 12, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Read and watch the nominees announced by Ciara below:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Drake, More Life

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

The 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Click here for reuse options!