*Ciara popped up on “Good Morning America” Thursday (Oct. 12) to reveal the nominees for six categories for the 45th American Music Awards, including artist of the year and pop/rock song and album of the year.
The mother of two and Janet Jackson bestie joined “GMA” hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer at the anchor desk to announce such artists as Rihanna, Drake, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar among the nominees.
Read and watch the nominees announced by Ciara below:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Drake, More Life
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
The 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
