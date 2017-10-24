*Colin Kaepernick has finally signed a contract.

The free agent NFL quarterback, who is still jobless after launching the current movement of NFL players protesting social injustice during the national anthem, has inked a book deal worth just over $1 million with Random House imprint One World, Page Six reports.

One World’s headed by Chris Jackson, who also published work by Jay-Z and Ta-Nehisi Coates. He launched One World last year.

Page Six previously reported that Kaepernick had been seen “taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME” to shop the planned book.

He’s repped as an athlete by agent Carlos Fleming, and the book deal.