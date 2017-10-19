*Tens of thousands upset over NFL players kneeling for social justice during the national anthem are planning a boycott of all NFL games on Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 12-13.

A “Boycott the NFL” Facebook group – with the tagline “We love football, but we love our flag more” – now has more than 148,000 members supporting a movement to avoid watching football on both Sunday and Monday to show support for veterans.

“We will be not be watching or listening to NFL games on November 12th in solidarity with veterans around the country, as football players have continued to disrespect the national anthem, the American flag, and everything our nation stands for,” the Facebook event states.

The event also asks people not to purchase NFL merchandise over the weekend.

Players protesting during the national anthem by taking a knee, or sitting say that they are not intending to disrespect the country, the military, law enforcement or the flag, but simply want to raise awareness about racial inequality and police brutality against minorities.