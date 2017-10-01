The views, opinions and positions expressed by the author and those providing comments are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, positions of EURweb or any employee thereof.

*Well, well, well. Looks like Tommy Sotomayor has been right all along about Black women. According to him, most sisters are ratchet, sexually irresponsible, juvenile, ill-mannered, and the WORST STEWARDS OF CHILDREN ON EARTH.

I only partially agreed with Tommy’s assessment of black women until recently when I saw a compilation of videos featuring black ashy kneed female fools, young and old, describing what they’ll do for a man’s dick. This ridiculous activity is gaining momentum and it even has a name. Imagine that.

It’s called the “For The Dick Challenge” … and the trend is spreading like wildfire, inspiring young black girls even in GRADE SCHOOL to spend their recess exchanging lyrics about D-I-C-K.

That’s right – dozens of so-called “nubian queens” are posting these videos on YouTube for millions of people to see, and even respected entertainers are participating in the challenge.

They include Gabrielle Union (really bitch!), Sanaa Lathan (not surprising), Regina Hall (a natural follower), Issa Rae (the sophisticated ratchet whore), and Erykah Badu (the 50-year-old weirdo and mother of three). These fools should know better…but apparently fame and fortune aren’t enough to exorcise the ratchet whoredom trapped in their bodies.

I have a feeling that black women will never get the respect they claim to deserve. I explain why in my video above.

