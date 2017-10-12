*A federal appeals court has lifted an injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, clearing the way for the NFL’s punishment over domestic violence allegations.

According to ESPN, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Thursday granted the league’s emergency request to set aside the injunction and ordered the district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott’s case. The three-judge panel voted 2-1 to back the NFL’s argument.

However, the case may not be done yet and further appeals are expected from Elliott’s legal team.

The Cowboys have a bye this weekend. But if the suspension holds, Elliott would miss games against the San Francisco 49ers, the Washington Redskins, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Falcons, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers. He would be eligible to return in Week 13 against the Redskins.

Elliott played the first five games while the case was in the courts.

A federal judge in Texas had issued an injunction that blocked the suspension last month, agreeing with NFL players’ union attorneys who argued that the investigation of the allegations in Ohio and a subsequent appeal were unfair to Elliott.

The NFL countered that it followed procedures under the league’s labor deal and that the union improperly filed a lawsuit before the appeals process was complete.

