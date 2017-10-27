*Unlike his “Lethal Weapon” character, it looks Danny Glover will never be “too old for this s**t” when it comes to the possibility of a fifth film in the franchise.

According to Deadline.com, the movie’s two stars are currently huddling with director Richard Donner and Warner Bros. on a potential sequel. In the scenario, Donner would direct and Channing Gibson (“Lethal Weapon 4”) would write the script.

Via Deadline.com:

There are many moving parts, but we’ve heard that all are on board and exploring another film. It would move forward, of course, at Warner Bros., the studio that has brought audiences four in the franchise. The buddy action comedy was a major hit for the studio under the Bob Daly, Terry Semel regime when it first launched in 1987 and together the four have pulled in $955.2M worldwide. The last one was released in 1998. The film also spawned a TV series as well.

The “Lethal Weapon” film franchise followed an LAPD homcide cop (Glover) who is partnered with another cop who was transferred over from the narc squad (Gibson). They are reluctantly paired with very different ideas of policing and have an ongoing feud until the must rely on each other for their lives.