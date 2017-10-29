*As far as Tyrese is concerned, damn near every time he does something, like open his mouth, you almost can’t help but wonder if he’s wrapped tight.

Over the past couple of weeks we’ve seen him publicly accused by his ex-wife of child endangerment, which led to him dealing with the situation in court which led to him being hospitalized afterward.

In the wake of all that drama comes this head scratcher from the actor/singer. Friday night at the Atlanta R&B Super Jam, dude decided it was a good idea to dedicate a certain sexually themed song to his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

And what song was that, you ask? “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye.

In the video, posted to The Shade Room’s Instagram, the singer says he wants his daughter, Shayla, to know just how much he loves her and that he “dedicated” what he was going to say next to her before breaking into the first verse of the song.

“I’m going to dedicate what I’m about to say to my baby, okay?” Tyrese said.

Tyrese replaces the line “let’s get it on” with a passionate “baby won’t you stay, Shayla,” before turning away from the mic.

So yes, to his credit, he did modify the lyrics, but of all the songs in the world that would be more appropriate – without having to change the lyrics – you have to wonder why he chose that one to dedicate to his 10-year-old daughter.

Damn, dude. 🙁

