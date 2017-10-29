

*WARNING GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: Gruesome footage has emerged showing a dentist removing live MAGGOTS from the yuck mouth of a female patient.

The patient appears to be in extreme distress as the stomach-churning video moves up to reveal that she has a tube connected to her nose.

The dentist pulls back her lips to show the maggots covering her decayed teeth and gums.

The patient can be heard repeatedly wincing and breathing heavily during the minute-long clip.

It is not clear where the footage was filmed but according to LiveLeak the video was taken in India.

Despite the alarming sight, it’s not the first time dentists have encountered maggots at their surgeries.

In March 2015, 10-year-old schoolgirl Ana Cardoso went to the dentist with swollen gums and was horrified when 15 maggots were removed from her mouth, per the UK Mirror.

Her stunned mother said: “She had been saying for a few days that she felt something moving around in her mouth and at first I thought she was joking.”

Ana was reportedly diagnosed with a rare form of Oral Myiasis, a fly lava maggot infection that grows in humans and animals.