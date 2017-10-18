*If you missed it, today (10-18-17) on CBS’ “The Talk,” singer and guest co-host Michelle Williams opened up about her struggles with depression.

“I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that, ‘I’ve been suffering from depression.’ You know, I didn’t know until I was in my 30’s what was going on… I’ve been suffering since the age of between 13 and 15… at that age, I didn’t know what to call it… for years, I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time [Destiny’s Child], suffering with depression.

“When I disclosed it to our manager [Matthew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like ‘you all just signed a multi-million dollar deal, you’re about to go on tour, what do you have to be depressed about.’ So I was like, ‘oh, maybe I’m just tired.’”

She continues, “It got really, really bad… to the point of I was suicidal. I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy… I wanted out…”

For co-host Sheryl Underwood, Michelle’s story hit home and she thanked her for sharing.

“That’s what happened to my husband, that he was suicidal, and he couldn’t come out of that valley of depression, so I’m really glad you’re talking about this right now.”

